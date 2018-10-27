Limpopo school governing body member in court for ‘robbing herself’ – police

A 31-year-old member of a school governing body (SGB) in Denilton appeared in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly staging a fake house robbery in which thousands of rands earmarked for an end-of-year function planned for school pupils “disappeared”, Limpopo police said.

Nhlanhla Linah Jele was arrested on Thursday during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of crime intelligence and the Denilton detective service, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

This followed after a case of house robbery was reported at the Denilton police station on Wednesday by Jele. She alleged that two suspects wearing balaclavas entered her house and took the money.

“It soon came to light during preliminary investigations that the woman was making up stories and a case of perjury was immediately opened against her. The police managed to recover some of the money from two other persons who had already deposited it into their respective bank accounts.

“The suspect had earlier gone to the local bank to cash a cheque and instead of taking it back to the school principal as per the school arrangement she proceeded home and allegedly staged a fake house robbery.

“Cases of this nature are starting to mushroom as we are gradually approaching the festive period, and a stern warning is issued against these tendencies. Cases of theft are being considered against the recipients of a portion of this money and further arrests may not be ruled out.

“Jele was granted R1500 bail and will again appear in the same court [on November 27],” Mojapelo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

