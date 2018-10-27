 
menu
South Africa 27.10.2018 08:53 am

Limpopo school governing body member in court for ‘robbing herself’ – police

ANA

She alleged two suspects wearing balaclavas entered her house and took the school’s money.

A 31-year-old member of a school governing body (SGB) in Denilton appeared in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly staging a fake house robbery in which thousands of rands earmarked for an end-of-year function planned for school pupils “disappeared”, Limpopo police said.

Nhlanhla Linah Jele was arrested on Thursday during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of crime intelligence and the Denilton detective service, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

This followed after a case of house robbery was reported at the Denilton police station on Wednesday by Jele. She alleged that two suspects wearing balaclavas entered her house and took the money.

“It soon came to light during preliminary investigations that the woman was making up stories and a case of perjury was immediately opened against her. The police managed to recover some of the money from two other persons who had already deposited it into their respective bank accounts.

“The suspect had earlier gone to the local bank to cash a cheque and instead of taking it back to the school principal as per the school arrangement she proceeded home and allegedly staged a fake house robbery.

“Cases of this nature are starting to mushroom as we are gradually approaching the festive period, and a stern warning is issued against these tendencies. Cases of theft are being considered against the recipients of a portion of this money and further arrests may not be ruled out.

“Jele was granted R1500 bail and will again appear in the same court [on November 27],” Mojapelo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.