North West farm school receives a computer laboratory

Pupils must be exposed to the digital age early in their studies, the Nnusi Gazi Foundation said today.

“The world is changing every day. And we speak of the fourth industrial revolution, but it means nothing if our children will not be a part of it. If school children can be exposed to the digital age sooner in their studies, it gives them better opportunities in future,” foundation founder Nnusi Gazi said.

“What is the importance of the revolution if school leaving pupils don’t know how to use a computer.”

He was handing over a computer laboratory to Tirelong Secondary School in Kroondal near Rustenburg.

Tirelong is a farm school accommodating 374 pupils from Ikemeleng, neighbouring farms and informal settlements.

The computer laboratory was donated to the school through a partnership between Telkom Foundation and Nnusi Gazi Foundation.

Gazi said the it was important for the rural school to have a computer laboratory for the benefit of the pupils.

“They will be provided with basic computer training to assist them getting ready for their higher education and employment world.”

He urged pupils to protect, use and ensure they sustain their laboratory for others to use in good condition.

He added that the aim was to also try to load computer application technology learning material for pupils interested in technical drawing.

The R100,000 project would also see teachers at the school going on computer training in December to prepare them for classes in 2019.

The 15 computers would be used interchangeably by the students from grade 8 to grade 10.

Grade 11 pupil Goitseone Modumo, 17, said the computer laboratory would help them plan well for their future. He said the donation was an educational investment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

