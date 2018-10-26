DA extends condolences to the family of councillor Jerry Mabe

The Democratic Alliance (DA) today expressed its condolences to the family of late councillor Jerry Mabe.

In a statement, DA said Mabe – who died on Wednesday – served the City of Cape Town as a DA councillor with dedication, and his optimism lifted the spirits of those around him.

“Councillor Mabe was a true democrat and public servant. He always ensured that the right choices were made for his constituents, while encouraging his committee members to serve the people together, irrespective of their party affiliation,” the party said.

“You could not have wished for a more solid and reliable colleague. We were privileged to have known him and to call him our friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family during their time of mourning.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

