 
menu
South Africa 26.10.2018 08:31 pm

DA extends condolences to the family of councillor Jerry Mabe

ANA
DA Councillor Jerry Mabe, who died on Wednesday, 24 October 2018. Picture: Twitter

DA Councillor Jerry Mabe, who died on Wednesday, 24 October 2018. Picture: Twitter

Councillor Mabe was a true democrat and public servant. He always ensured that the right choices were made for his constituents, the party said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) today expressed its condolences to the family of late councillor Jerry Mabe.

In a statement, DA said Mabe – who died on Wednesday – served the City of Cape Town as a DA councillor with dedication, and his optimism lifted the spirits of those around him.

“Councillor Mabe was a true democrat and public servant. He always ensured that the right choices were made for his constituents, while encouraging his committee members to serve the people together, irrespective of their party affiliation,” the party said.

“You could not have wished for a more solid and reliable colleague. We were privileged to have known him and to call him our friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family during their time of mourning.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gigaba must not retire comfortably at ‘taxpayer expense’ – Steenhuisen 16.11.2018
Ex-Cape Town councillors sue Maimane for R1m for defamation 15.11.2018
Cradock buckles under failing infrastructure – DA 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.