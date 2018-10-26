Pick n Pay offers Cape Town fire relief donation collection points

Pick n Pay director of transformation Suzanne Ackerman-Berman today appealed to customers, suppliers and communities to support communities affected during times of crisis.

The plea comes after a number of blazes which ravaged informal settlements around Cape Town over the past weekend, leaving thousands destitute. Emergency services reported fires in Khayelitsha, Kosovo and Kayamandi.

“It is important we rally together to support families and communities in need. We feel deeply upset by the pain that these communities are going through. Our nearby stores where immediately mobilised and continue to assist by providing cooked meals, water, energy drinks and grocery items to those affected and to the on-site disaster management teams,” said Ackerman-Berman.

“There is, however, an enormous need for donations, especially for blankets, towels, nappies, baby food, groceries, toiletries, clothing and shoes. Our stores in Cape Town have set up trolleys to accept donations from anyone who would like to assist.”

Ackerman-Berman added that as children were most vulnerable, especially as many approach end of year exams, this would be a strong focus for the company.

“Many have lost their textbooks, stationery, school bags and uniforms. Anyone who is able to donate school shoes, bags or stationery can place these items in the in-store collection trolleys,” she said, further adding that they were in the process of assessing the exact needs of the children who have been deeply affected to replace their school belongings.

Nappies, formula and cereals for infants and sanitary towels for women were also being organised.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.