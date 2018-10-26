KZN man nabbed for alleged bestiality involving a cat

A KZN man was reportedly arrested for alleged bestiality today after he was caught by his neighbour having sex with a cat, TimesLive reports.

The neighbour reportedly caught the man from Verulam, KZN, in the nude and fornicating with a cat, which is the neighbour’s pet.

The neighbour then reportedly alerted security officials about the incident.

According to the security company that TimesLive spoke to, the man was caught by his female neighbour who had walked into his residence and found him in the nude, holding the cat by its hind legs and penetrating the pet.

The security company further said that when their officers were alerted by the woman and they had entered the man’s place of residence, they found him getting dressed.

The SPCA was called to provide care for the cat.

The man has since been handed over to the police, it was reported

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.