Aspen invests R3.4bn in sterile anaesthetics manufacture in SA

Pharmaceutical group Aspen Pharmacare today said it will invest an additional R3.4 billion into the manufacturing of sterile anaesthetics at its Port Elizabeth manufacturing site, making this South Africa’s single biggest pharmaceutical investment.

Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen senior executive, said this latest investment undertaking was a clear vote of confidence in President Cryil Ramaphosa’s commitment to resolving economic hurdles and establishing a more conducive investment climate in the pharmaceutical sector.

“The president’s commitment to establishing a more predictable, stable investment environment and reducing regulatory burden in key economic sectors, such as the pharmaceutical sector, is very encouraging and supports Aspen’s decision to make this R3.4 billion investment in sterile anaesthetics manufacture, a niche, high-tech manufacturing capability that presents both domestic and export opportunities,” Nicolaou said.

“While Aspen operates manufacturing plants in many geographies, it has chosen South Africa as the location for its largest and most critical manufacturing facilities. Aspen is encouraged by the South African government’s investment direction, but a number of regulatory hurdles remain in the pharmaceutical sector.”

Nicolaou said Aspen has become one of the global leaders in a number of niche, speciality therapeutic segments, such as anaesthetic, high potency and injectable anti-coagulant products, which present highly specialised public and private health opportunities.

“The ongoing investment in our Port Elizabeth site will transform it into one of the world’s leading global hubs for anaesthetic products and will provide a tremendous economic boost for the Eastern Cape, one of the country’s most economically challenged provinces. This is an achievement that both Aspen and our country can be extremely proud of,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

