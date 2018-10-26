ANC in Moses Mabhida Region demands regional conference

Members of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Moses Mabhida Region today marched to the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, to demand the approval of their regional conference which was cancelled a few months ago by the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Sithembiso Nkusa, a leader of the delegation, said they were not given the opportunity to express themselves after the conference did not take place, and they were not happy with manner in which the issue of their regional conference was handled. He said they felt that justice was not done.

“We were supposed to sit [for] our conference way back in June 2017, but the general secretary stopped it,” said Nkuna.

“The NEC has taken a decision so that the conference that did not sit will sit after the elections [next year]. We respect that but we feel that justice was never done because we were more than ready to hold it.”

Nkuna said they wanted ANC secretary general Ace Magashule to hear their complaints and dissatisfaction.

“We are pleading with the NEC to allow us the conference so that there will be a legitimate structure that will run and command elections.”

He said the were demanding that the NEC set a date for Moses Mabhida Region conference within the next 14 days.

Magashule was not immediately available to receive the memorandum.

– African News Agency (ANA)

