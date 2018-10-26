SANParks receives R3m donation from international cricketers

South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Friday that it had received a three-million-rand donation from the Legacy Experience project spearheaded by international cricketers, Kevin Pietersen and Mark Boucher.

Pietersen said: “We are happy to hand over this well-needed donation and we are confident it will be used for its purpose because it is for a good cause. We have met and interacted with the Rangers Corps including the pilots, we are extremely proud to be able to assist and this is the beginning of something big,”

SANParks said the money would go to its Air Wing based at Skukuza airport, an integral part of its anti-poaching operations.

Speaking at the handover, the managing executive of the Kruger National Park Glenn Phillips thanked the donors and expressed his gratitude.

“We are very grateful for the donation, it will go a long way to helping us to protect our natural heritage, we have always said, partnerships will help us to get on top of this challenge and we are happy the Legacy Experience listened and obliged,” Phillips said.

