Transnet may lay criminal charges against its former group treasurer

Embattled former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama is not the only one in the parastatal’s bad books.

The company’s former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, who resigned on Thursday after being served a notice of suspension by the board earlier this week, may now face legal action.

EWN reports that the Transnet board says it is considering laying criminal charges against Ramosebudi.

Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter confirmed to the publication: “We had sufficient concern to conduct a formal inquiry and therefore the matter of suspension was another way for us to do that without compromising the process.”

Despite Ramosebudi’s resignation, Kieswetter says the investigation will continue to determine if there needs to be any recourse against Ramosebudi.

Meanwhile, Gama has approached the Labour Court to challenge the decision by Transnet to fire him and he is currently engaged in a legal battle with his former employer.

