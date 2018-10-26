 
menu
South Africa 26.10.2018 11:36 am

City of Joburg saves more than R400m

ANA
Mashaba speaks at the Field Band Foundation's 20th birthday on 26 October 2017. Image: Field Band Foundation website

Mashaba speaks at the Field Band Foundation's 20th birthday on 26 October 2017. Image: Field Band Foundation website

Mayor says the savings would be redirected to enhancing critical service delivery areas such as fixing potholes, maintenance of traffic lights and upgrading informal settlements.

The city of Johannesburg saved more than R400 million in unaudited savings through austerity measures, executive mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The city has consistently over the past three financial years made huge savings in non-essential areas such as self-promoting advertising, international travel, marketing, and fees for consultants and professional services, according to figures released by the city. The biggest savings have been on advertising.

The mayor said the savings will be redirected to enhancing critical service delivery areas such as fixing potholes, maintenance of traffic lights, and upgrading informal settlements.

“The savings achieved during the 2017/18 financial year will be redirected into bringing Diphetogo [real change] to our communities by enhancing critical service delivery areas,” Mashaba said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Moody’s rating services changed the outlook for the city of Johannesburg to negative from stable.

Moody’s analyst Daniel Mazibuko said: “Liquidity pressures have increased for the city of Johannesburg and we expect this to be the case until at least 2019 as it increases capital expenditure.”

However, the city benefited from a large tax base and that its unqualified audited opinion for the fifth year running showed that financial management in the city had improved, the agency said.

Mashaba said that the savings through austerity showed his administration’s improved performance on financial management was a shift from the chaos of the previous administration.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mashaba’s head on the chopping block for ‘skopo’ comments – report 15.11.2018
Mashaba apologises for what he said but not what he did 14.11.2018
Mashaba: I fully support informal traders in our city 13.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.