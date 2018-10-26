 
South Africa 26.10.2018 07:25 am

KZN councillor’s house burned to the ground after another’s murder

ANA
Picture supplied

KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on Thursday condemned as senseless the attacks on political leaders, calling on the police to tighten security and take harsh action against perpetrators.

This follows an attack on the home of Nancy Jili, Ward 12 councillor in the uBuhlebezwe local municipality. The Jili family had come under attack before from unknown assailants but fortunately was unharmed in Wednesday’s incident. Jili’s house was razed to the ground on Wednesday, just a week after the murder of eThekwini councillor Siusisi Maphumulo.

Dube-Ncube condemned the incidents as cowardly saying they also placed the councillors’ families at risk.

“These incidents are cause for great concern across local government in the province as lives of public representatives continue to be under threat from unruly elements that want to take our province to the past,” the MEC said.

Calling on the communities to assist the police in their investigations to apprehend those responsible for the attacks, Dube-Ncube said the families had been traumatised by their experiences.

“The senseless intimidation of public representatives by criminal elements will not be tolerated.”

Officials from the provincial Cogta have been sent to uBuhlebezwe to assess the damages and to assist Jili and her family.

