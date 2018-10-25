E-tolls not part of the future of Gauteng – Makhura

The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial chairperson David Makhura today reiterated that e-tolls are not a part of the future of the province and that an alternative solution would have to be found in order to maintain and expand the road network.

“The e-tolls have not worked and the ANC in Gauteng does not support them. Let there be no confusion, they are not part of the future of this province. We will have to work out how to pay for the roads but not through the e-tolls,” said Makhura.

Makhura made the clarification on the e-tolls while speaking at the Germiston civic centre, following a failed motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina.

“Following the delivery of the medium term budget policy statement by Finance Minister Comrade Tito Mboweni, questions arose as to whether the ANC in Gauteng had abandoned its call for e-tolls to be scrapped,” the party said in a statement.

“The ANC Gauteng province’s 13th provincial conference resolved that the e-tolls scheme should be done away with in Gauteng and had mandated the Premier Comrade Makhura to engage with President Cyril Ramaphosa and national government to expedite the resolution of the e-tolls.”

The ANC said they were optimistic that the high-level engagements between the provincial government and the national government would yield positive results in resolving the matter.

– African News Agency (ANA)

