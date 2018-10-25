Stellenbosch wine farm eviction case postponed to next month

The Western Cape High Court today posponed an application for an eviction order to remove alleged illegal occupants off privately owned land.

The case against community members of Kayamandi in Stellenbosch near Cape Town will resume on November 6.

Residents came in their hundreds to protest against the eviction application from the land they allegedly illegally occupied in recent months.

The Stellenbosch wine farm owner turned to the Western Cape High Court in a bid to obtain the eviction order after a number of structures removed from Watergang were subsequently rebuilt on the land.

Zola Ndalasi, a community leader from Kayamandi, said that the lawyer representing the Kayamandi residents had asked the court to postpone the matter as he was still preparing all the relevant paperwork.

“But the judge said by the sixth of November, the municipality should have a conclusion about this matter. The judge said the municipality must purchase the land and the municipality says it can’t afford to purchase the land. Then the judge asked the municipality why it cannot give some of the lands it owns to the owner of the land in question, as a way of swapping so that this matter is quickly resolved,” explained Ndalasi.

“But now the municipality says it already had plans of building new developments with all the land that is under its control for other people that has been on the list before us.”

He said that, as community leaders, they were planning to have another meeting with the municipality to discuss the matter, in the hope that they would find a solution. He, however, said if no agreement was reached, Kayamandi residents would shut down the entire Stellenbosch area next week.

The Watergang is a piece of land situated on the outskirts of Stellenbosch and belongs to a family trust that includes the Louiesenhof wine estate.

– African News Agency (ANA)

