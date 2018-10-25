Gauteng MEC lauds swift police action in Soweto security guards’ murder case

Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for community safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, today welcomed the speedy reaction of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in tracing two men linked to the brutal murder of two security guards in Soweto.

About two weeks ago, Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo, were robbed of their service pistols and murdered behind the Maponya Mall in Soweto.

A joint police task team from Johannesburg and Durban traced the alleged suspects, Lindokuhle Cebekhulu and Mbuyiselo Mthonti, to a shack in Clermont near Durban. Both men were shot dead in a shoot-out that ensued with the police.

“We have made a commitment that we shall fight tooth and nail to protect the communities of Gauteng province against criminals. While it is important that we put preventative measures in place to combat such crimes I wish to commend the police officers who worked around the clock to make a breakthrough in this case,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

“We shall not fold our arms, sit back and allow criminals to hold us to ransom. I urge community members to take charge of their communities and be responsible citizens by being the eyes and the ears of law enforcement agencies and blow the whistle against any criminals in their respective communities.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

