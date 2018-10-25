City of Joburg issues stern warning to building hijackers after intimidation

Following the arrest of a suspected property hijacker who has been on the run from the police, the city of Johannesburg (CoJ) has issued a stern warning against those who wish to intimidate their team members.

The suspect was arrested during a sting operation in the early hours of this morning in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg.

According to CoJ the suspect hiijacked the property in question back in 2016 and held on to his illegal ownership even after it acquired a new owner. He will appear in court tomorrow.

The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow where he will be charged for fraud, theft and intimidation. In addition, 12 suspected property hijackers were also arrested at 42 Biccard Street in Turffontein this morning. #BuildingNewJozi ^NS — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 25, 2018

CoJ also confirmed the arrest of an additional 12 people suspected of property hijacking. The city tweeted about an incident that occurred during the arrests in which a vehicle passed by the hijacked property and the occupants of the vehicle fired shots into the air before driving off.

No amount of intimidation will stop our dedicated teams from winning back properties which are in the hands of hijackers. Criminals must know that they might run but there is no place for them to hide in Johannesburg. #BuildingNewJozi ^NS pic.twitter.com/EzEy7UZJUS — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 25, 2018

According to a statement by Herman Mashaba issued on behalf of CoJ, the police are looking for the occupants of the vehicle.

“I am delighted that two more property owners have finally gained control of their properties, which were in the hands of the hijackers. This brings the total number of properties handed back to rightful owners to 34. The city will not leave any stone unturned when dealing with criminal activities within its area of jurisdiction,” said Mashaba in a statement.

#BuyaMthetho in Action! You can run but you can't hide????‍♂️????‍♀️ A suspected property hijacker, who has been on the run from the police, was arrested during a sting operation in the early hours of this morning in Turffontein, South of Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/6nNdTNJblA — AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) October 25, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.