Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama approaches court over sacking

Axed Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama will approach the court to oppose the termination of his contract from the transport entity, Isolezwe reports.

Transnet chair Dr Popo Molefe confirmed to the media late on Sunday afternoon that Gama’s contract was terminated.

In an exclusive interview with the Durban-based newspaper, Gama told the publication his axing was similar to a crocodile attacking the calves of a hippo.

“When a crocodile attacks the calves of a hippo there won’t be any peace in that lake,” Gama was quoted as saying.

He said he and his legal team would today approach the court because he denied all the allegations levelled against him.

The sacked Transnet CEO said the entity had policies and procedures that were followed.

“It confuses me that the board would not listen to a court decision but decides to dismiss when I did say that I need an independent hearing to listen to my matter,” Gama was quoted as saying.

Gama claimed he had been the one to instigate an investigation probing whether Transnet had lost money and where that money had gone so that whoever was found guilty of such was prosecuted in court.

Regarding the procurement of trains that were budgeted at R38 billion but eventually exceeded that to R50 billion, Gama reportedly said it was a lie that he had bought the trains, because Transnet had a board at the time that took the final decision on the procurement.

Gama reportedly added that at the time he did not even occupy a senior position at the transport entity.

“I have never refused to respond to questions posed by the board,” Gama said.

He further said that he was of the view that the Transnet board was personally attacking him because when it wrote to him requesting he vacate his position, the board stated he was not allowed to set foot at the company’s premises.

“The court had ruled this matter should be discussed but the board just dismissed me,” Gama said.

Gama told Isolezwe he wants the public to know that he is not a thief and has not stolen any money from Transnet and that he has never contravened any law while in their employ

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.