Hawks member found guilty of stealing R3.7K during raid

A 39-year-old Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) warrant officer has been found guilty of theft by the Tlhabane Magistrate’s Court after he pocketed cash during a raid last year.

The court sentenced Lucas Mosoane to 18 months in prison, said spokesman Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso on Thursday.

”Mosoane and his colleagues were conducting an operation and searching for drugs at a house in Phokeng in April 2017. During the search, the accused was spotted by one of his colleagues putting money in his pocket. He had taken R3,700 from a drawer in the house. He was immediately arrested.”

”He made his first appearance at the Tlhabane Magistrate’s court on 23 April 2018. He was released on R1,000 bail and continued to make a series of court appearances until he was ultimately sentenced today [Thursday].”

Mosoane was fired after a disciplinary hearing last year.

