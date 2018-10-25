Five nabbed for Eastern Cape gun shop robbery

Five people have been arrested after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms stolen during a robbery at a Port Alfred gun shop.

On Thursday, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the armed robbery happened last week.

”On 18 October 2018, an unknown number of armed suspects entered a gun shop in Port Alfred under the pretence that they were customers. They then threatened the shopkeepers, tied them up before making off with various firearms and ammunition from the safe,” said Ramovha.

”The Hawks followed up on information about a suspect allegedly in possession of illegal firearms in Zwide, near Port Elizabeth. Five suspects were rounded up at different addresses and the firearms were confiscated.”

The gang is expected to appear at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

