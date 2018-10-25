City Power restores electricity after arson attack at Allandale substation

Johannesburg’s energy utility City Power said on Thursday it expected its Allandale substation to be switched on by midday after it was shut down on Tuesday night due to fire.

The substation was set alight in an apparent arson attack as retaliation for the removal of illegal connections in Rabie Ridge, Austin View, parts of Phomolong, Mayibuye and Commercia, resulting in a loss of power in those areas.

In a statement, City Power said affected areas would be connected gradually until the station was on full load, a process expected to last about two hours.

The electricity entity said construction work that involved the installation of new neutral and earth combination transformers, cables, insulators and other electrical equipment was nearly complete.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.