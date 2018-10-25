 
menu
South Africa 25.10.2018 11:54 am

City Power restores electricity after arson attack at Allandale substation

ANA
Allandale substation. Picture: City Power

Allandale substation. Picture: City Power

The entity says affected areas will be connected gradually until the station is on full load, a process expected to last about two hours.

Johannesburg’s energy utility City Power said on Thursday it expected its Allandale substation to be switched on by midday after it was shut down on Tuesday night due to fire.

The substation was set alight in an apparent arson attack as retaliation for the removal of illegal connections in Rabie Ridge, Austin View, parts of Phomolong, Mayibuye and Commercia, resulting in a loss of power in those areas.

In a statement, City Power said affected areas would be connected gradually until the station was on full load, a process expected to last about two hours.

The electricity entity said construction work that involved the installation of new neutral and earth combination transformers, cables, insulators and other electrical equipment was nearly complete.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
A black weekend in store for areas of Roodepoort 1.11.2018
Man arrested, another on the run after five people perish in EC house fire 25.10.2018
City Power armed robbery – Mashaba calls on public to help catch criminals 21.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.