 
menu
South Africa 25.10.2018 11:09 am

DA retains ward in Breede Valley municipal by-election

ANA
DA supporters are seen celebrating during the opening ceremony of the Democratic Alliance's Federal Congress held at the Thwane Events Center, 7 April 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

DA supporters are seen celebrating during the opening ceremony of the Democratic Alliance's Federal Congress held at the Thwane Events Center, 7 April 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Democratic Alliance says the results indicate that more and more South Africans have faith in the party.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) retained its leadership of Ward 3, De Doorns, in the Breede Valley municipal by-elections on Wednesday, provincial party leader Bongingkozi Madikizela said in a statement.

In a hotly contested poll, DA party candidate Luwellyn Willemse won 1,101 votes.

“This result is an indication that more and more South Africans have faith in the DA and are rejecting the corrupt ANC and EFF coalition,” Madikizela said.

“We are confident that the people have chosen a strong candidate in Willemse who carries the concerns of the De Doorns community close to his heart,” the provincial leader said.

He said all South Africans of voting age should register for upcoming 2019 national and provincial elections.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA calls on Shabangu to intervene in Roodepoort Sassa ‘disaster’ 15.11.2018
ANC retains seats in North West and Free State by-elections 15.11.2018
DA slams Tito Mboweni for Twitter ‘meltdown’ 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.