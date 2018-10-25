DA retains ward in Breede Valley municipal by-election

The Democratic Alliance (DA) retained its leadership of Ward 3, De Doorns, in the Breede Valley municipal by-elections on Wednesday, provincial party leader Bongingkozi Madikizela said in a statement.

In a hotly contested poll, DA party candidate Luwellyn Willemse won 1,101 votes.

“This result is an indication that more and more South Africans have faith in the DA and are rejecting the corrupt ANC and EFF coalition,” Madikizela said.

“We are confident that the people have chosen a strong candidate in Willemse who carries the concerns of the De Doorns community close to his heart,” the provincial leader said.

He said all South Africans of voting age should register for upcoming 2019 national and provincial elections.

