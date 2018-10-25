 
South Africa 25.10.2018 10:26 am

Man arrested, another on the run after five people perish in EC house fire

ANA
File photo

Police say the bodies of five people – four males and one female aged between 20 to 33 – were discovered by their forensics team on Wednesday.

A thirty-year-old man will appear in court on charges of murder and arson after the deaths of five people in a house fire in Ikhwezi, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the fire started in the house in the early hours of Wednesday morning while the family was asleep.

”The bodies of five people – four males and one female aged between 20 to 33 – were discovered by police forensics at the crime scene. Another male was rushed to hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition. According to information received by the police, a quarrel ensued between the suspects and the deceased the previous day,” said Tonjeni.

The suspect will appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and arson on Friday.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

