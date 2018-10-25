Obama’s youth project nurtures young women leaders in energy sector

The Young African Leaders Initiative (Yali) and Power Africa is to host its first Young Women in African Power Graduation Ceremony on Friday at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria.

Part of an initiative of former US president Barack Obama, the Yali Southern African programme provides training to young Africans in business, entrepreneurship development and governance, among others, to assist youth in developing leadership skills across business, civic leadership, and other spheres of society.

The Women in Power programme, which started on October 1, has supported the career development in the energy sector of 37 women handpicked from 26 countries across Africa, who will graduate on Friday.

“The training equips a new generation of women leaders and better [positions] them to contribute to Africa’s energy sector,” the statement read.

Yali operations manager RLC-Southern Africa Karen Haycock said: “This programme is funded by Power Africa and is housed at Unisa in Midrand. Unisa is proud to be one of four Regional Leadership Centres in Africa that serve as regional hubs across the continent to impart transformational learning experiences and leadership skills to emerging young African leaders.”

Power Africa coordinator Andrew Herscowitz said: “These young women bring tremendous talent and drive to the power sector across the continent. We wanted to support a venue where these women could network, engage, and learn from experts and one another so that they can help double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa.”

