South Africa 25.10.2018 10:43 am

Police investigating drunk officer in viral video

Citizen reporter

Watch what is believed to be the video of the police officer who is now under investigation for being allegedly drunk while on duty.

The police say they have launched an investigation into the police officer who appears under the influence of alcohol in a video that went viral on social media recently.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the police officer is being investigated in terms of the police disciplinary regulations.

“According to the station commander of the Mountain Rise police station, the constable responded to a complaint at Copesville Drive on Sunday, 2018-10-14 at 1.30am, when the complainants realised that he was highly intoxicated,” Naicker said.

Naicker said the incident was immediately brought to the attention of the commander of the police officer in the video.

The police spokesperson added that the commander then booked said officer off duty and reported his conduct to the station commander.

“Both he and the constable who was driving him on that day are under investigation. Although the driver was sober, the fact that he failed to act against his colleague is also viewed as serious misconduct and a senior officer has been appointed to investigate the matter. The constable in the video has been restricted to desk duties and his firearm was removed whilst he is under investigation,” Naicker said.

Naicker said the police thank members of the public that blow the whistle on corruption and misconduct within the ranks of the South African Police Services.

“We view such behaviour in a very serious light and will always act against errant police officers as we believe that we need police officers of the highest calibre to deliver on our mandate.”

Watch below what is believed to be the video of the police officer caught on video drunk on duty and in service uniform:

