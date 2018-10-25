WC education urges matriculants to arrive early for exams

The Western Cape education department has urged pupils to leave home early in order to avoid being late for their examinations.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said in a statement on Thursday: “We again encourage all matric candidates to be mindful of the fact that public transport can be unreliable and to ensure that they leave home earlier so as to make up for any possible delays. Candidates should rather be at the venue early than risk being late.

“Today, National Senior Certificate candidates will be writing tourism and information technology. Tomorrow, they will be writing mathematics, mathematics literacy and technical mathematics and religion studies.”

The WCED appealed to all part-time candidates to ensure that they confirmed their examination centre before writing their first examination.

“Over the past week, a number of part-time candidates arrived late for their exam, as they had originally gone to the wrong examination venue. Candidates who arrive late do not get additional time. Candidates who arrive more than an hour late, will not be able to write the exam.

“Therefore we appeal to all candidates to confirm their venues before they write their first examination. We want the best opportunity for these candidates to pass these examinations. Arriving at the wrong venue can cause considerable stress and could result in the candidate not writing.”

Hammond said pupils could check where their venue was by going to the WCED website.

“They can enter their surname and identity number to confirm their examination centre.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.