South Africa 25.10.2018 08:13 am

N3 collision between minibus taxi and truck leaves one dead, 11 injured

ANA
Accident scene. Picture: Netcare911

Paramedics said the fire and rescue personnel had to use ‘the Jaws of Life’ to free six people who were trapped in the wreckage.

One person died and 11 others were injured Thursday morning when a minibus taxi collided with a truck along the N3 South-bound between Nottingham Road and Mooi River, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the minibus taxi had 12 people on board. “One person sustained fatal injuries and another 11 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

Herbst said fire and rescue personnel had to use “the Jaws of Life” to free six people who were trapped in the wreckage.

“All the patients were treated on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.”

Authorities were on scene and are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

