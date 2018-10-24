 
South Africa 24.10.2018 09:41 pm

We criticise Mkhwebane because she’s not doing her job – DA

ANA
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, second left, attending proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after the DA brought an application against her report on the Vrede Dairy Farm project, 24 October 2018. Picture: ANA

This after the public protector’s legal representative today argued in court that the party’s criticism of her was politically motivated.

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, today disputed claims made by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal representative that the party’s criticism was politically motivated.

Speaking outside the North Gauteng High Court today, Selfe said they would not criticise Mkhwebane if she was doing her job.

“We believe that the public protector at the moment doesn’t fulfil her responsibilities adequately and consciously and for that reason she’s much criticised,” he said.

The DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution approached the court to have Mkhwebane’s report on the Vrede Dairy Farm project reviewed and set aside, saying that she failed to hold any politicians accountable.

Mkhwebane received a backlash for the report when she released it earlier this year. The criticism was largely based on the fact that critical politicians like African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane were not interviewed.

The project saw millions of rands earmarked for developing a dairy project in the Free State making its way into the accounts of Gupta associates while Magashule was still the premier of the Free State.

Besides having the report declared unlawful, Selfe said the party was also hoping that the court would hold Mkhwebane personally liable for the costs.

“There need to be consequences for public officials who are in such high positions if they don’t do their job.”

Judgment has been reserved on the matter.

African News Agency (ANA)

