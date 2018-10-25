Tshwane city manager graft report to be tabled today

The report on Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola’s alleged corruption is expected to be tabled before council today despite his attempt to interdict the report.

Mosola is under investigation for awarding an alleged R12 billion tender to consultant company GladAfrica to overlook the city’s projects.

He allegedly ignored legal advice that the tender award was unlawful.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga subsequently launched an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

After council voted last month for Mosola to remain in office during the probe, it was ruled that the preliminary findings should be brought to council within 30 days.

In court papers filed on Tuesday night in the Labour Court, which were seen by The Citizen, Mosola requested an urgent hearing today at 10am – the time the council meeting is scheduled to start.

In his application, Mosola indicated he was not opposed to the investigation, having proclaimed his innocence in August, as it would “establish my innocence”.

But he disputes the “lawfulness of the process”.

He said the allegations against him fell under financial misconduct as defined by the Municipal Finance Management Act, but the council was not conducting the probe according to the mechanisms prescribed in the Act.

