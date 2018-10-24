There is water at Ikemeleng, says Rustenburg municipality amid protests

The Rustenburg municipality in the North West has denied claims that Ikemeleng in Kroondal has been without water supply for five weeks.

“There is water at Ikemeleng, reservoir levels this morning (Wednesday) was 56 percent. The team will be dispatched to assist, where there are water supply challenges,” municipal spokesperson David Magae said.

He said due to a protest yesterday, the bulk water supply team could not do their daily monitoring routine.

Residents of Ikemeleng went on the rampage yesterday, barricading roads with burning tyres, rocks and tree branches and demanding water and the removal of their ward councillor.

They claimed there have been without water for five weeks, saying they only have water in their taps at night.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd after stones were hurled at police officers who moved in to remove rocks and other objects blocking the roads.

– African News Agency (ANA)

