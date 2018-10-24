 
South Africa 24.10.2018

Cape Town gangster sentenced to life for murder

The Western Cape High Court in Keerom Street, Cape Town. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Garin Paulse, a member of the Junky Funky Kidz, opened fire on Lindsay Arendse, 24, of the West Siders gang during a drive-by shooting.

The Western Cape High Court today sentenced Cape Town gangster Garin Paulse, 40, to life behind bars for murder.

Paulse, who is a member of the Junky Funky Kidz, opened fire on Lindsay Arendse, 24, of the West Siders gang during a drive-by shooting in July last year.

His co-accused, Faried Johnson, 27, was sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars in the Wynberg Regional Court earlier this month.

In a statement, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said police regarded the sentence as a “step closer in instilling confidence in the communities that the gang stronghold can be broken.”

The presiding judge Mark Sher sentenced Paulse to five years in terms of the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). The sentences will be served concurrently.

Traut said the judge described Paulse as someone who could not be rehabilitated.

“Handing down his sentence, Judge Sher told the accused that it had become clear that the he was someone who had no regard for the human life. The court heard that Paulse had shot Lindsay Arendse of Terrible West Siders in an execution style killing in Heideveld in full view of the public on 1st of July 2017. He said the communities of the Cape Flats have been ruthlessly terrorised by the accused and his gang, and that he could not deviate from the legislative minimum sentence for murder, for the life Paulse had taken.”

African News Agency (ANA)

