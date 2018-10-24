‘You don’t solve the problem of those stealing funds by borrowing’ – Lekota

Political parties reacted largely negatively to the maiden medium-term budget policy statement delivered by new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to parliament today.

Congress of the People President, Mosiuoa Lekota said: “You don’t solve the problem of men and women stealing South Africa’s funds by borrowing money. You need to do something about the manpower that is consuming this money and … only the president can do that.”

Lekota said President Cyril Ramaphosa along with the electorate could elect personnel as a way of getting rid of corruption in government.

He said another way to free up funds would be to have a smaller Cabinet.

Democratic Alliance spokesman on finance, David Maynier said: “I think what we have seen here is a full-scale budget blow-out. We will be spending R47 billion on debt service cost which is equal to what we are spending on basic education this year.”

Maynier said rating agencies would regard the medium term budget policy statement as credit negative.

Freedom Plus Party leader, Pieter Groenewald said: “Government in South Africa has ruined the country. The problem is that there is no bold announcements from the minister saying how we are going to rebuild the economy. We need economic growth.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

