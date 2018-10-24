Mboweni’s maiden mid-term budget ‘underwhelming’ – EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief whip Floyd Shivambu today described Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement as underwhelming.

“Overall, the whole intervention was underwhelming. I don’t think people must have any renewed hopes,” Shivambu said from the steps of the National Assembly minutes after Mboweni delivered his maiden speech.

Shivambu said Mboweni fired “worrying shots” over the public wage bill, which was continuing to place pressure on public finances.

“Workers must be very worried. It looks like ultimately he is going to cut the public service,” he said.

Shivambu said Mboweni should have announced that the government would cut the number of consultants and external advisory services and retrain public servants to deliver services to the state directly.

– African News Agency (ANA)

