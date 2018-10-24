 
menu
South Africa 24.10.2018 03:43 pm

Pressing matters in health and education ‘to be fixed’

ANA
A nurse checks on a baby at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, Vosloorus, Johannesburg, 19 September 2018, during the Human Rights Commission site inspection following reports of six newborns dying due to a klebsiella pneumonia outbreak at the hospital. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A nurse checks on a baby at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, Vosloorus, Johannesburg, 19 September 2018, during the Human Rights Commission site inspection following reports of six newborns dying due to a klebsiella pneumonia outbreak at the hospital. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

‘We are immediately reprioritising R350 million to recruit in excess of 2 000 health professionals into public health facilities,’ Mboweni said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is focused on addressing the “urgent and pressing matters” bedevilling South Africa’s education and health sectors, newly-appointed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said today.

“The largest allocations in the medium-term are for education, health, social development and community development,” Mboweni said in his maiden medium term budget policy statement to parliament. “Together, these four areas will receive more than 60 per cent of non-interest expenditure.”

“Nobody should learn in a school that is unsafe. Our children must have access to adequate sanitation. We have committed to eradicating pit latrines at schools,” he said.

“The President has directed that there is a plan to ensure that all schools have safe and appropriate sanitation. We will ensure that female learners in schools have access to sanitary pads. Several provinces have already taken the lead in rolling out the provision of free sanitary pads in schools.”

Mboweni said funds would be added to the provincial equitable share to further this objective.

He emphasised that access to health care services was enshrined in the South African Constitution and in the Bill of Rights.

“We will continue to work closely with the national department of health and other role players to ensure that the gradual phased implementation of National Health Insurance is adequately financed. We are immediately reprioritising R350 million to recruit in excess of 2 000 health professionals into public health facilities,” said the former South African Reserve Bank governor.

“We are further reprioritising R150 million to purchase beds and linen for hospitals where the need is most dire. These two interventions build on the Presidential health summit convened last weekend, which has brought new focus to improving the quality of health care.”

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Centurion lawyer’s kidnapping linked to her R6m job budget 15.11.2018
Municipalities expect budget deficit of R4.7bn in 2018/19 – National Treasury 15.11.2018
IFP wants competent candidates for top jobs at KZN health department 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.