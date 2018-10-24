Leave to appeal dismissed for PE cop convicted of culpable homicide

A former police constable convicted of culpable homicide after he handed over his official firearm to a known gangster – with the weapon later used in a murder – had his application for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence dismissed by the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, Walter Francis was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to six years behind bars. He was acquitted on a charge of murder.

The court found the degree of his culpability resulted in the cold-blooded assassination of a young man, Denton Rademeyer, who was shot dead with the constable’s service pistol.

During October 2014, Francis, 28, Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, were at the home of Shane Potberg, 34, when a shooting incident occurred in Bloemendal.

Following the shooting incident, Francis, who was stationed at Humewood police station, gave his official police firearm and several rounds of ammunition to Potberg, a gangster in the city’s northern areas.

The next day, Potberg, Kroates, Kogana, and another person drove to Bethelsdorp to “take out” rival gangster Rademeyer.

Judge Jannie Eksteen said he was not persuaded that another court would come to a different conclusion.

Eksteen earlier said Francis was “grossly irresponsible” for entrusting his firearm to Potberg, who was associated with the notorious “Spotbouer” gang.

Eksteen found that Francis knew at all times that Potberg was affiliated to the gang. The judge said the accused had taken no logical steps the next day to retrieve the firearm.

He said that the former cop was well aware of violence and gangsterism in the city’s northern areas and as a trained police officer, had a responsibility towards the community.

By handing his official firearm over, the court found that Francis negligently caused the death of Rademeyer.

Eksteen said that a reasonable man would have foreseen that Potberg would have used the gun or handed the firearm over to other gang members in order to avenge the shooting that had taken place at his home.

It is understood that the defence will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal.

