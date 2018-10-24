 
South Africa 24.10.2018 12:44 pm

NUM to strike at Murray & Roberts Cementation

ANA
NUM members. Picture: ANA

The union is demanding an annual wage increase of R1,000 over three years.

The National Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday it had served Murray and Roberts Cementation a notice to resume with a strike over wages on Thursday at all operations.

Murray and Roberts Cementation is sub-contracted to Venetia Mine which is owned by De Beers Group.

The union is demanding an annual wage increase of R1,000 over three years, in addition to a higher “living out” allowance, safety bonus, production bonus, and medical aid.

“Murray and Roberts pays a production bonus of R10,000 and safety bonus of R3,500 to whites but fails to pay only R1,500 production bonus and R500 safety bonus to black employees,” NUM said.

