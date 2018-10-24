WATCH: ‘Panga fight’ pupils suspended

Nine pupils from the Mashashane Secondary School in Limpopo who were recorded wielding pangas during a street brawl have been suspended.

One pupil has been injured after the altercation which took place last Friday according to a Bosveld Review report.

Video footage of the pupils has been circulated on social media.

This caught the eye of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on social media. He instructed the department of education to look into it.

Department spokesperson Sam Makondo said one pupil was injured during the incident and nine pupils have been suspended.

“The school learned through community members that some learners who were still in school uniform after school were involved in a street fight outside school premises. Because they were still in school uniform, the school made its priority to identify the learners who were involved and has since taken appropriate action by suspending them with immediate effect. Further investigation will reveal who was in the wrong.

“This unfortunate incident is completely unacceptable in our communities and our schools and that’s why we prohibit the carrying of dangerous weapons in schools. Our learners are aware that our schools do not tolerate this conduct, hence this could only take place after and outside the school grounds.”

Makondo said the department condemns the incident and takes the violent nature of it very seriously.

At this time of Exams bona thy are busy fighting! Moshubaba High school ke Mathata joh.@SamMakondo @ElijahMhlanga @EnergyfmSA pic.twitter.com/823gb2nV7L — Bohopa Tebogo Vee (@BohopaVee) October 22, 2018

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

