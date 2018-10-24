Criminals steal swimming pool worth R18k

A fibreglass pool was stolen from the Spartan property of Poly Phoenix Fibreglass Products on Sunday, reports Kempton Express.

According to the director of the company, Cheryl Heyden, a man from across the road from their premises on Forge Road spotted two suspicious men on Sunday evening. The 3mx4m pool, which is worth over R18,000, is suspected to have been stolen on Sunday evening.

“The man, who I cannot name, told me he saw the two suspicious-looking men walking around our premises on Sunday evening. We leave our pools outside in our yard during weekends and this has never happened before,” said Heyden.

Heyden discovered the pool was missing on Monday morning when she arrived at work.

“We are offering a reward for anyone who has any information that could lead us to the recovery of the pool and the arrest of the suspects. We would appreciate it if the community does not buy this pool from anyone and report it to us or the police,” said Heyden.

If you have any information on this matter, call on Heyden on 083 266 8822 or 011 394 2220/1.

