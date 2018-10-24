Shivambu tells AfriForum’s Roets to get help after his Van Riebeeck chat

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to lay claims to having a power South Africans may have not been aware of – the ability to talk to the dead.

Roets says he spoke to Jan van Riebeeck last night, adding that the Dutch colonial navigator said he would “do bad things to South Africa if expropriation without compensation happens.”

The minority lobbyist and Kill the Boer author was, most likely, trying to be funny. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had a different theory though, sharing his view that the tweet showed “psychiatric observation is needed”.

I spoke with Jan van Riebeeck last night. He says he’s going to do bad things to South Africa if expropriation without compensation happens. — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) October 24, 2018

The EFF second-in-command accuses Roets of exhibiting “extreme levels of racism” in his tweet, adding that he believes Van Riebeeck was “a bandit”, a “colonial invader”, a “murderer”, and a “prisoner in the employ of the VOC” (Dutch East India Company).

Science has proven that extreme levels of racism border on mental illness. It might as well be that psychiatric observation is needed. He says he spoke to a bandit, the colonial invader, the murderer, the prisoner in the employ of the VOC. https://t.co/CvAGolyZPm — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 24, 2018

Shivambu was not the only person who reacted to Roets’ tweet by suggesting that the AfriForum deputy CEO may have mental health issues, while others instead theorised that he has been on drugs, with suggestions ranging from “dagga” to “nyaope” and “crack”.

It appears that rather than anyone taking Roets’ claims to be a psychic medium seriously, those who reacted negatively to his tweet, including Shivambu, were objecting to his decision to joke about Van Riebeeck, a symbol of colonialism detested by many South Africans.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, meanwhile, reacted to the tweet simply by saying: “the KKK is upon us.”

Nazo! The KKK is upon us https://t.co/VA7DqA1nCl — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 24, 2018

I knew the ruling on dagga use would have strange consequences… — Skote (@SkotePret) October 24, 2018

i think you need to stop smoking crack pic.twitter.com/R0GRbVdfx5 — Wes (@unacCeptablyOK) October 24, 2018

He is suffering from schizophrenia,the illness has being there but it was gradually coming,now it is the final stage,not long he will be walking naked. — Omar Al Bashir (@TEMANIE) October 24, 2018

