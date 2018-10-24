 
South Africa 24.10.2018 10:19 am

Parliament condemns PE cop killing

ANA

A 50-year-old police officer was shot multiple times in the head and his service pistol taken on Tuesday morning.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police has condemned the latest murder of a police captain in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement on Wednesday, Francois Beukman called on the national management of the South African police services to continue to prioritise the safety of police and citizens.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a 50-year-old police officer was shot multiple times in the head and his service pistol taken.

“This brazen attack by criminals on law enforcement officials highlights the danger that Saps members face in the execution of their duties. Therefore, all the necessary resources should be mobilised to apprehend the perpetrators,” said Beukman.

Eastern Cape police have implemented a 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the killers.

