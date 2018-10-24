 
South Africa 24.10.2018 09:08 am

98 suspended as jobs for cash scandal rocks Soweto hospital

ANA
Bheki Mlangeni hospital. Picture: ANA

Bheki Mlangeni hospital. Picture: ANA

The DA says the situation got ‘so bad that an assassin had been hired to murder the hospital CEO’.

The Gauteng health department has conducted disciplinary hearings for 111 cases of jobs for cash at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto.

Jack Bloom, a Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the provincial legislature, said in a terse statement on Wednesday: “This astounding information was disclosed by Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in an oral reply to my questions yesterday in the Gauteng Legislature.

“She says that trade unions had assisted in uncovering this huge jobs scam and it had been handed over to the Hawks for investigation. Cases have also been opened with the police for employees who extorted money under the false pretence that they could get jobs for people at the hospital.”

ALSO READ: ‘Cash for jobs’ scandal hits Gauteng school, officials suspended

Bloom said all but eight of the 111 cases had been finalised, resulting in various periods of suspension for 98 employees, one demotion, some dismissals, and a resignation.

“The situation was so bad that an assassin had been hired to murder the hospital CEO, but he had been caught and convicted and [is] currently awaiting sentence,” claimed Bloom.

He said he was concerned most of those who paid to get jobs were still working at the hospital. Bloom said Mlangeni Hospital “has a reputation for poor service”.

In addition, Bloom claimed, “there were serious accusations last year that a senior manager offered jobs for sex, but Ramokgopa said that no one had come forward to lay a formal complaint”.

He said the health MEC offered an enabling environment for anyone who still wishes to make a complaint in this regard.

