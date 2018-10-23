Eight suspected poachers arrested in the Kruger National Park

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said today that eight suspected rhino poachers were arrested during counter poaching operations inside the Kruger National Park (KNP).

SANParks said the arrests were made on Monday.

“During the operations three heavy calibre hunting rifles, ammunition as well as various other poaching related equipment were recovered.”

SANParks said the rhino poaching related arrests took place in three different sections of the KNP and were a joint effort by their rangers, special rangers, K9 and air support units.

“KNP continues to experience a number of incursions and many other poaching related activities on daily basis. Our dedicated and committed anti-poaching teams, who are our ears and eyes in the bush are always out there to quickly respond. We call upon poachers to weigh the risks of getting caught and we assure them that the gap is closing in on them,” said the KNP Managing Executive, Glenn Phillips.

SANParks said they remained committed to doing everything in its power to fight the scourge of poaching.

“Wildlife crime should not be tolerated and needs to be stopped; we therefore take this opportunity to urge community members to provide any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of rhino poachers.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.