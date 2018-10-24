 
South Africa 24.10.2018 06:05 am

‘Social media minister’ Mboweni shows budget team at work

Eric Naki
The photo posted by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on his Facebook page on 23 October 2018, with the caption: 'National Treasury Team working to finalize the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on a Sunday! October 21 2018, Cape Town Office.' Picture: Facebook

The new finance minister also took time out to engage with some of his followers, who raised their concerns and opinions on all things budget.

South Africans got a glimpse behind the scenes of the medium-term budget policy statement preparation yesterday when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni posted a picture on Facebook of his team at work – and took the time to engage with some proposals.

Mboweni posted a picture of himself and senior managers seated at a table preparing today’s mini budget.

The picture had a caption: “National Treasury Team working to finalize the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on a Sunday! October 21 2018, Cape Town Office.”

His Facebook and Twitter profiles were regular hives of activity before he was appointed to the position two weeks ago.

Mboweni commented freely on social media about economic issues, ANC politics, personal matters, family, and social issues and occasionally made controversial statements about the country’s economy and politics.

The 59-year-old ANC veteran proved that when he was in his home town, Tzaneen, he stopped being a VIP or former central bank governor, but a villager who mingled with the ordinary people.

He recently quit Twitter, complaining that “people on Twitter have their own way of dealing with issues. It is difficult for me, at my age, to understand them.

“Facebook is better. So, I will, for now, stay here [Facebook]. But Twitter, Eish! I am saying ‘maybe it’s time to say goodbye’ to Twitter. Mark the words ‘MAYBE’. Not ‘Will say goodbye’. Big difference.

“I will also create a blog for intellectual conversations which one cannot do on Twitter. Cool.”

Mboweni’s latest Facebook status received a lot of interesting comments from his followers, with at least 95 comments, 23 shares and 652 likes.

Follower Muzi Makhaye wrote: “Minister Mboweni, if you may get half of the government departments to pay at least half of their SMME suppliers in at least 30 days’ time from invoice date, this economy would breathe a sigh of relief. Right now, government is killing the small business sector by nonpayment of valid and due invoices.”

Gordon James said: “Hayibo my leader… and you still have time for social media.”

Another comment from Linky Wells Robertsons on the VBS saga read: “They must also do this [investigate] when finalising our Venda pension fund.”

Of interest was a comment from Grant Reagon Son, who intended to elevate Mboweni to the highest office in the land: “Dr Tito Mboweni is leadership! President in waiting.”

Nhlanhla Nene (who is probably just a namesake of the former finance minister) appealed to Mboweni to “deal with fake imported goods making their way to our shelves. “We need more factories and propose business friendly policies for the youth.”

But Tshepo Mokgatle was concerned about the goings-on at the Public Investment Corporation and Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF). Mokgatle said: “Good Minister, let’s get GEPF/PIC to build industrial zones for key government consumables like furniture etc and office blocks for government, municipalities repaid over a period.”

ericn@citizen.co.za

