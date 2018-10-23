 
South Africa 23.10.2018 06:54 pm

More pain for William Nicol Drive users as road works contract expires

ANA
Gauteng MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi offically opens Tolwane bridge wich was wiped away in 2014 in Mabopane. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

‘Another competent entity’ will be appointed to finish the project, which was supposed to be completed in September 2017.

The construction contract of William Nicol Drive (K46) near Diepsloot in the north of Johannesburg between Lubbe Construction (Pty) Ltd and the provincial department of roads and transport has expired with the effluxion of time, the department said today.

Roads and transport member of the executive council (MEC) Ismail Vadi said the contract, signed in November 2015, stipulated that the project was to have been completed in September 2017, but the road works has seen endless delays.

“The contract with Lubbe Construction was extended on two further occasions with the company failing to complete the project within the stipulated time frames. In addition, Lubbe Construction had not maintained a valid Performance Guarantee for the project since November 2017,” said Vadi.

He said the department has informed the company that there no longer exists a contract between the parties and that it will procure the services of another competent entity to complete the project.

“It is unfortunate that the project remains incomplete after all this time. It has caused untold inconvenience and disruption to motorists, residents and the business community in the area. The department is committed to ensuring that the K46 road construction project is completed as soon as possible,” said Vadi.

African News Agency (ANA)

