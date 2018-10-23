Norman Mbazima replaces Andile Sangqu on Amplats board

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) today appointed Norman Mbazima as non-executive director with immediate effect.

This as Andile Sangqu, executive head of Anglo American South Africa, stepped down as a non-executive director of Amplats with immediate effect.

Mbazima, 60, is the deputy chairman of Anglo American South Africa. He joined Anglo American in 2001 at Konkola Copper Mines plc and was subsequently appointed global chief financial officer of thermal coal business, before serving as chief executive of Kumba Iron Ore from 2012 to 2016.

“The board welcomes Mr Mbazima and looks forward to the experience and knowledge he will contribute to the board’s discussions,” Amplats said.

Earlier in the day, Amplats said total platinum group metals (PGM) output increased by three percent to 1 345 700 ounces during the third quarter ended September, including platinum production of 649 000 ounces and palladium production of 410 800 ounces.

– African News Agency (ANA)

