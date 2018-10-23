Don’t smoke dagga or grow it on campus, Wits warns

Following the celebrated landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court decriminalising the private use of dagga, the University of Witwatersrand said today its rules prohibiting cultivation and use of dagga at its campus stands.

“The ruling is not prescriptive and the university retains the right to regulate activities within its precincts. After a thorough consideration of the ruling by the university’s legal advisors, the university is confident that its rules need not be changed in light of this partial relaxation of the law pertaining to cannabis,” the institution said in a statement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no part of the precincts of the university may be considered ‘private’ or a ‘private place’ for purposes of the use, possession or cultivation of cannabis.”

The Constitutional Court in September upheld a ruling by the Western Cape High Court that the private use of dagga by adults is legal. The judgement stressed on private use only, ruling out public consumption of the drug and commercialisation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

