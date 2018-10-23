Westbury murder case bail application postponed

The bail application of three men arrested in connection with the murder of Heather Peterson in Westbury in Johannesburg was today postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to November 14.

Peterson was shot dead last month when she was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Westbury. She was walking with a ten-year-old child who was injured in the shooting. The incident sparked violent community protests over the ongoing gang violence and the seeming impotence of the police to combat the high levels of violence.

The three suspects are expected to apply for bail at their next appearance.

The court heard today that the identity parade for accused number three was not conducted and it will be done over the weekend, meaning the bail application could not continue.

The magistrate asked the gallery to leave the court before the case started, and for cellphones to be switched off, while no photographs or identification of the accused was allowed.

Media were requested to bring a formal application to cover proceedings on the day of the bail hearing.

The suspects remain in custody.

– African News Agency (ANA)

