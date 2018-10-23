 
South Africa 23.10.2018 02:14 pm

Press Ombud Johan Retief resigns for ‘personal reasons’

ANA
File picture

File picture

The press council did not say who would be Retief’s successor or indicate when the position will be filled.

The Press Council of South Africa announced on Tuesday that Press Ombud Johan Retief has resigned and will vacate the position early next year after more than nine years in office.

In a statement, Retief said that the reason for his resignation was “purely personal”.

“After nine years in this position, I believe that I now owe it to myself to take a break, to move back to my Heimat, and to spend some quality time with my loved ones,” Retief said.

“I thank the press council for the opportunity to serve its worthy cause in this capacity. I am especially appreciative of the faith and trust it has put in me over the years, and of council’s attitude towards me that has always been positive, caring, and accommodating.”

The press council did not say who would be Retief’s successor or indicate when the position will be filled. Retief said he trusts that the press council will continue the excellent work they are doing in service of South Africa’s fledgeling democracy and in promoting press freedom.

