Three killed, three injured in multiple-vehicle collision in Free State

Three people have been killed and three others injured following a multiple-vehicle collision at the R59 and DF Malan intersection in Sasolburg, Free State, ER24 paramedics said on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the collision happened on Monday afternoon. He said ER24 paramedics, along with other emergency services, arrived on the scene to find a truck on the side of the road. A light motor vehicle was found beneath the trailer of the truck and both vehicles were on fire.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found the burned bodies of two people trapped in the vehicle beneath the truck. Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring in a statement.

“Four other patients were attended to on the scene. A man was found lying trapped in his bakkie in a critical condition while three others were found in another light motor vehicle, all three with minor injuries”.

Meiring added that fire services had to use specialised equipment to free the trapped patient from his bakkie.

“Once freed, paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Unfortunately, the critically injured man succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

