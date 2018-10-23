Search for new NPA head commences

The National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) advisory board met for the first time on Monday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed them to identify and conduct interviews with “individuals worthy of consideration” to occupy the position as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Presidency said.

“The aim of the meeting was to confirm the mandate of the panel and to determine how it would set about completing its work. The panel agreed on a framework and that it would ensure that worthy persons shortlisted are appropriately vetted before recommendations are sent to the president for consideration,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“The panel unanimously decided that interested persons and organisations will be invited to identify to the panel, persons who should be considered for appointment through an advertisement in the media calling for nominations/applications.”

ALSO READ: DA to probe ‘ironic’ early retirement of youngster Shaun Abrahams

The panel decided that by October 23, the invitation for applications and nominations for “fit and proper South Africans who possess legal qualifications” for the position accordance with the National Prosecuting Act, 1998 (Act No. 32 of 1998) would be opened. Applicants and nominations have until November 2 to submit the applications.

Between November 5 and 16, the panel would shortlist and start the interview processes. The shortlisted candidates would be vetted between November 19 and 23, before the assessment by the panel and the finalisation of recommendations between November 26 and 30.

“The panel agreed to submit shortlisted names to the president by December 07, 2018.”

The panel will be chaired by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and other panellists include Auditor-General Thembekile Kimi Makwetu; and Chairperson of the SA Human Rights Commission Advocate Bongani Majola.

On August 14, Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Silas Ramaite as acting prosecutions boss following the August 13, Constitutional Court judgment which found Shaun Abrahams’ appointment to the post invalid.

Ramaite has been deputy national director of public prosecutions since 2003. His responsibilities include administration and running the Office for Witness Protection.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.