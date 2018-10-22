Lonmin construction workers want Amcu leader to help them

Construction workers employed at two shafts of Lonmin mine in Marikana near Rustenburg in North West, want Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa to intervene in their wage dispute.

“We are members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) working at East 1 and West 1. We want Mr Mathunjwa to come and help us because our region is not doing anything to help us,” said a workers’ leader who did not want to be identified.

“The branch leadership had been doing their best to assist us, but everything stalls when the matter was referred to the region. We do not get any feedback or any progress on the wage matter.”

A large number of workers gathered in Wonderkop in a closed meeting to discuss their problems.

They said they were expecting to get a wage increase by July 1, but since February they have been told negotiations were continuing.

They also wanted to be paid the same amount as their counterparts employed by Lonmin.

“We are doing the same job as Lonmin employees but were are paid different. The lowest paid worker takes home R4,800 per month while Lonmin workers get more than R10,000 per month,” he said.

He said the lowest paid worker should at least takes home R7,000.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.