ANC stalwart Agnes Msimang to get special official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa today declared a special official category 1 funeral for the late Agnes Msimang, the presidency said.

Msimang died, aged 89, at a Johannesburg hospital on October 18.

An ANC struggle stalwart and former deputy president of the ANC Woman’s League, Msimang, also served as a diplomat to India in the post-apartheid dispensation.

“Mama Msimang was a former diplomat, committed gender activist and a heroine of the South African struggle who together with countless other women mobilised their communities across South Africa against the apartheid system,” the presidency said.

Msimang was the recipient of a number of awards, including the National Order of Luthuli in Silver for her contribution to the struggle for liberation in South Africa.

Special official category 1 funerals have elements of military ceremonial honours that the president designates to people deemed to have exceptional credentials.

“In line with this declaration, the National Flag shall, with immediate effect, fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad,” the presidency said.

The funeral service will be on Friday at Our Lady of Cedars Catholic Church, Woodmead, Johannesburg. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday at the Tshwane City Hall.

– African News Agency (ANA)

